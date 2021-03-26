Armada info chief gunning for dialogue with EC on Undi18 delay

Earlier today, Bersatu youth wing chief Wan Ahmad Fahysal expressed his disappointment over the Election Commission's (EC) decision to delay the lowering of the voting age to 18. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A Youth wing leader from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia today suggested that the Election Commission (EC) held a discussion on Undi18 with all political youth wings.

“Armada has proposed to the EC to be a facilitator to invite every youth movement of political parties in the country to participate in the EC's management and information sessions, to ensure Undi18 takes place as scheduled for July 2021.

“If the EC agrees to this engagement session, Armada will send an invitation to all young representatives of political party movements in Malaysia to participate,” he said in a statement today

Earlier today, Bersatu youth wing chief Wan Ahmad Fahysal expressed his disappointment over the Election Commission's (EC) decision to delay the lowering of the voting age to 18 dubbed Undi18, from July 2021 to September 2022.

He added that the lowering of the voter's age limit from 21 to 18 should be implemented as planned, but also defended the EC by saying that the latter needs time to implement the matter.

Yesterday, the EC announced that the lowering of the voting age to 18 and the accompanying automatic voter registration will not be implemented this year as scheduled.

The commission blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for causing delays to its implementation of the initiative that was unanimously approved by Parliament in 2019.

The EC said it needs to evaluate new obstacles and persisting issues as well as account for the various movement control orders (MCO) that are in place.