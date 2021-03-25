Najib ending if you keep quiet about Bersatu’s role in 1MDB-Goldman Sachs settlement, Tony Pua tells Muhyiddin

Damansara MP Tony Pua says says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should stop his ‘elegant silence’ in the face of claims that his party Bersatu benefited through kickbacks from the government’s recent settlement with Goldman Sachs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should stop his “elegant silence” in the face of claims that his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) benefited through kickbacks from the government’s recent settlement with Goldman Sachs, former DAP ally Tony Pua said warned today.

The Damansara MP said Muhyiddin is at risk of tainting his legacy if he continued to do so.

He said that if Muhyiddin was really in favour of a transparent government, he should clarify if certain professionals had been paid for their part in the settlement and how much.

“The failure to do so will only ensure that Muhyiddin’s legacy will soon be as tainted as that of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s.

“There can be no bigger irony if funds which were painstakingly recovered from Goldman Sachs, a process which started under the Pakatan Harapan administration, to repay the enormous debts of 1MDB caused by Najib’s kleptocracy, are now being siphoned in part for the benefit of Muhyiddin and Bersatu’s political interest,” Pua said in a statement.

This after Rosli Dahlan, the lead counsel for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lodged a police report against a trio of politicians who alleged that he received massive payouts for his role in the deal, funds which were later channeled to Muhyiddin’s Bersatu.

MORE TO COME