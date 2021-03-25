Enhance capability of police personnel to face modern threats, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PDRM should step up the participation of its personnel and officers in training, courses or conferences organised in the country as well as abroad to acquire more global and latest exposure and sharing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) should empower the capability of its personnel in mastering the laws of the country apart from equipping the force with sophisticated assets, gadgets and arms in the effort to move forward in future to face modern challenges and threats which are getting more demanding.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PDRM should step up the participation of its personnel and officers in training, courses or conferences organised in the country as well as abroad to acquire more global and latest exposure and sharing.

“The international level strategic collaboration and cooperation forged by PDRM so far has enabled the national security forces to keep abreast with security forces of other countries such as Scotland Yard, Royal Military Police United Kingdom and Hong Kong Police Force,” he said.

He said when delivery a message in conjunction with the 214th Police Day at Police Training Centre (Pulapol) parade ground here today. Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The Prime Minister said to build a strong law enforcing force with integrity, the values of discipline and integrity should be emphasised in building the character of members of PDRM. ― Bernama