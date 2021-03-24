Malaysia commends Saudi Arabia for initiative to end conflict in Yemen

People walk in the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen March 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysia commends Saudi Arabia for its latest initiative to end the conflict and restart the political process in Yemen.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement today, noted that the initiative is a very significant step forward for Yemen.

Malaysia also calls upon the concerned parties to seize this golden opportunity to implement the said initiative in good faith and without preconditions.

This includes a nationwide ceasefire, reopening of Sana’a airport, regular flow of fuel and other commodities into Yemen through Hudaydah port, as well as a comprehensive political consultation between Yemeni conflicting parties.

“Malaysia believes that the only lasting solution to the conflict in Yemen is by ensuring an inclusive and negotiated political settlement,” the statement said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia stand ready to work closely with Saudi Arabia and the rest of the international community towards this goal for lasting peace, security and stability in Yemen.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia has announced a United Nations-backed proposal to end the six-year conflict in Yemen, including an offer for a ceasefire and the lifting of a Saudi-imposed sea and air blockade on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Yemen’s conflict started in 2014 when the Houthi rebels took control of its capital city, Sana’a. — Bernama