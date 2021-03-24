Despite international criticism of trial data, Health Minister Dr Adham says AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine safe for use

The minister explained that data provided by AstraZeneca Sdn Bhd showed there to be 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis or blood clotting, and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism or artery blockage reported from some 17 million recipients of the vaccine in the United Kingdom and nations under the European Union (EU). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Despite several damaging reports on its standards and general efficacy, the AstraZaneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe enough for the country’s vaccination programme, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba reiterated today.

The minister explained that data provided by AstraZeneca Sdn Bhd showed there to be 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis or blood clotting, and 22 cases of pulmonary embolism or artery blockage reported from some 17 million recipients of the vaccine in the United Kingdom and nations under the European Union (EU).

However, Dr Adham said a detailed investigation into these cases carried out by the vaccine providers failed to show any concrete link between the reported side effects and the vaccine.

“The total number of cases with thromboembolic event (clotting) reported were also far lower when compared to the case average expected to happen from the aforementioned population size,” he said in a statement today, adding how these findings were backed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The minister also revealed that data from clinical trials conducted with AstraZeneca vaccines, as of November 4, 2020, showed no major side effects suffered from a test group of 12,000 people.

He said among the usual side effects frequently reported were soreness at the site of injection, lethargy, headaches, and others classified as mild or moderate onsets, with data also showing that post-vaccination effects were significantly reduced after the second dose was administered.

“These clinical studies also inferred there were no safety issues concerning its effects towards the blood’s profile and contents, including blood clotting, after receiving the vaccine injection.

“Due to that, it can be concluded that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe for use,” he said, adding his ministry will always monitor the situation to ensure only the best vaccines are used in the national programme.

This comes amid reports of the vaccine company supposedly including outdated information in its clinical trial reports when it recently declared the AstraZeneca to be 79 per cent effective with no serious side effects.

Following rebuke from several medical authorities, the pharmaceutical company has vowed to release the full trial data to back its efficacy claims.

Last month, Austrian authorities suspended the use of the vaccine following the death of a 49-year old woman, who suffered blood clotting after being vaccinated.

The vaccine was developed following a collaboration between European pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford.

Last week, Khairy Jamaluddin, the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Malaysia will continue with the procurement of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite negative reports.