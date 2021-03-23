‘Datuk Seri’ claims trial to soliciting RM300,000 bribe to help release Chinese nationals

Datuk Seri Mohammed Al Faizal Mohammed, 45, was accused of asking for the bribe from a businessman, Lim Seng Chye, 41, as inducement to help release 22 Chinese nationals who were detained by police and the Immigration Department. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 23 — A businessman with the title, “Datuk Seri” pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of asking for RM300,000 in bribe to help release 22 Chinese nationals last year.

Mohammed Al Faizal Mohammed, 45, was accused of asking for the bribe from a businessman, Lim Seng Chye, 41, as inducement to help release 22 Chinese nationals who were detained by police and the Immigration Department.

He also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of corruptly receiving gratification of RM176,000 from Lim as inducement to help release the 22 Chinese nationals.

Both offences were allegedly committed at a restaurant in Jalan Dua, Kampung Baru Subang, Petaling, at 9.30pm on September 22, last year.

The charges under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act, carries a jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000 or whichever is higher, upon conviction,

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed Mohammed Al Faizal bail at RM100,000 and ordered his passport to be surrendered to the court as well as to report to the Selangor MACC office at the beginning of each month.

The court set April 21 for case mention. The accused was represented by counsel T. Tamil Salvan and Benedict Anand.

Earlier, Rozilah revoked the arrest warrant issued against Mohammed Al Faizal yesterday as requested by the prosecution (MACC) after he failed to appear in court to face the charges yesterday.

The accused who was warned by the judge not to repeat his action had arrived at the Shah Alam Court at 8.45am today on a wheelchair and accompanied by MACC officers.

On March 18, the accused appeared before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on four charges including two alternative charges of accepting RM176,000 in bribes from the same businessman as inducement to release the 22 Chinese nationals from the police and Immigration Department’s custody. — Bernama