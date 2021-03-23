Covid-19: Sarawak records 140 new cases, two deaths in Sibu, says SDMC

A health worker uses a swab to collect a sample for Covid-19 testing from a man in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 23 — Sarawak recorded two death cases along with 140 new Covid-19 positive cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the latest fatalities were recorded in Sibu, bringing the state’s Covid-19 death toll now to 99.

“Miri registered the highest number of cases at 52, followed by Sibu (36), Bintulu (27), Samarahan (5), Kapit (3), Sarikei (3), Julau (3), Kuching (2), Mukah (2), Limbang (2), and Betong (2) while Bau, Bukit Mabong and Meradong districts each recorded one new case.

“The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 14,514,” it said in a statement.

On the fatalities, the committee said the 98th death case involved a 71-year-old Sarawakian man who sought emergency treatment at Sibu Hospital for gastrointestinal bleeding.

“The case was swabbed with the Covid-19 RT-PCR test, which came back positive on March 17.

“His condition deteriorated and he passed away on March 22,” it said, adding that the victim had a history of comorbidity namely stomach cancer, stroke and atrial fibrillation.

The 99th fatality, it said, involved a 69-year-old Sarawakian woman who was found unconscious at home by her family members.

“The emergency team that went to the victim’s house has confirmed that the victim has died at her residence on March 18 and the body was then taken to Sibu Hospital for further investigation.

“The RT-PCR test screened on the victim, who has no history of comorbidity, returned positive on March 20,” it said.

On the new cases reported today, SDMC said only 20 individuals out of the 140 new cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 105 cases of individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres.

“All 105 have been identified as close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases,” it said.

It summed up that the cases reported today consisted of 88 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 20 cases which were detected from existing active clusters; 20 cases from other screening at health facilities; and 12 cases from symptomatic individual screenings at health facilities.

SDMC also gave a breakdown of the cases recorded in districts with Miri’s new cases consisting of five from the Jalan Merpati Cluster, positive contacts (38), health worker (1), voluntary screenings (2) and symptomatic individuals (6).

In Sibu, the district recorded one case each involving the Jalan Awang Cluster, Kampung Hilir Cluster and Jalan Sanyan Cluster while 25 were from positive contacts, seven from voluntary screenings and one involving a symptomatic individual.

Bintulu’s cases consisted of six from the Jalan Tanjung Cluster, positive contacts (12), voluntary screenings (6) and symptomatic individuals (3) while all five of Samarahan’s cases were from positive contacts.

Kapit district recorded one from the Gelong Cluster and two from positive contacts (2) while in Julau, two cases were from the Nanga Bulo Cluster and one from positive contact.

Sarikei’s three cases were each from the Tanjung Genting Cluster, positive contact and symptomatic individual.

All two of Kuching’s cases were detected from voluntary screenings while Betong’s two cases were linked to the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster.

In Limbang, its two cases were from positive contacts whereas in Mukah, the district recorded a case from positive contact and another from voluntary screening.

The sole case in Meradong and Bau were from positive contacts while in Bukit Mabong, its case was from a symptomatic individual.l

On the recovery of Covid-19 patients, SDMC said 192 had recovered today of which 76 were discharged from Sibu Hospital; 28 from Miri Hospital; 25 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH); 22 from Bintulu Hospital; 17 from the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital; ten from PKRC Betong; eight from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; three from PKRC Sri Aman; two from PKRC Mukah; and one from Limbang Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 11,797 or 81.28 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 2,570 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 653 were being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 549 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 365 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 257 at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 237 at Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC in Serian; 160 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 127 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 98 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong; 51 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman; 49 at PKRC Serian; 17 at PKRC Mukah; five at Limbang Hospital and two at PKRC Lawas.

A total of 140 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with none pending lab test results. — Borneo Post Online