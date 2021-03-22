Singapore’s foreign minister to make two-day working visit to Malaysia starting tomorrow

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement here today that during the visit, Singapore foreign minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be meeting his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be making a two-day working visit to Malaysia starting tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement here today that during the visit, Dr Vivian will be meeting his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and hold meetings with Senior Ministers — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob — and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Other than issues of common interest to both countries, as well as regional and international issues, Dr Vivian and Hishammuddin are expected to explore post-Covid-19 collaboration, including reciprocal vaccination certification, which will benefit both nations.

Wisma Putra said the visit from March 23-24 will be conducted in full compliance with the health and safety protocols set by the Health Ministry (MOH) and in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) approved by the National Security Council (MKN). — Bernama