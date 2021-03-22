Pemerkasa stimulus package offers glimmer of hope for economic sector amid Covid-19 pandemic, say Sabah business groups

A store keeper at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman watching the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the Pemerkasa programme, March 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — The Pemerkasa stimulus package, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, has given the country’s economic sector a glimmer of hope in these trying times.

Many business associations have thanked the Perikatan Nasional-led government for their commendable efforts in keeping the businesses alive.

It is understood that the RM20 billion Pemerkasa assistance package includes an additional RM11 billion fiscal injection from the government with five main thrusts and 20 strategic initiatives.

Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) president Richard YH Lim commended Muhyiddin for the excellent effort.

“We welcome the announcement of the Pemerkasa package, worth RM20 billion, by our beloved Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin, which focuses on the 20 strategic initiatives to revive the economy and provide support to the businesses,” said Richard.

“This is the sixth stimulus package announced since the start of the pandemic. Pemerkasa came at the right time to revitalise the economy,” he added.

Richard opined that the package would provide a huge relief for the tourism players in the country, some of which are in the brink of ‘closing shop’.

He is positive that the stimulus package would benefit both the small and big businesses in the country.

Richard further suggested that the government should ease the criteria to apply for the allocation and for the number of recipients to be increased.

“We also hope that the government can speed up its efforts in paying the wage subsidies,” he added.

SME Sabah president N K Foo thanked the Prime Minister for extending the Wage Subsidy Programme for another three months from March 2021.

“Due to the closure of the international borders and the interstate travel restrictions many businesses have yet to recover,” he said.

Foo pointed out that the low infection rates in Sabah and a few other states as well as the the vaccination programme have shown that the pandemic is under control.

“Although it is expected that the economy will soon recover but it will take some time before SMEs can regain sufficient sales to a survival level.

“Therefore, continued assistance from the Government in the form of Wage Subsidy is still much needed,” he said.

“The allocation of an additional RM2.5 billion to RM5 billion for these projects across Sabah and Malaysia to contractors, Class G1 to G4, in the locality where the projects are carried out will not only help to give much needed cash flows to these SMEs but it will also help to reduce the risks of spreading the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

“The sixth initiative of providing various forms of micro credit facilities to Micro SMEs is definitely helpful; especially for those who need funds to restart or reboost their business,” he added.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the country had successfully implemented numerous stimulus packages during the pandemic.

He said the Pemerkasa package would certainly benefit the B40 community in the country.

“The variety of stimulus packages announced during the pandemic have also benefitted those in the tourism industry,” Michael said in a statement.

He added that the RM500 million allocation for micro credit proved that the government truly cares for the business community in the country.

“It is hoped that this package would benefit Malaysia as a whole, specifically the state of Sabah,” Michael added.

Pemerkasa brings relief to micro-entrepreneurs

The latest People and Economic Strategic Empowerment Programme (Pemerkasa) stimulus package brings a sigh of relief to Sabahan micro-entrepreneurs with the announcement of Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) 3.0.

GKP was an initiative of the federal government to support businesses to recommence operations after the announcement of the first movement control order (MCO) under PRIHATIN package.

Every eligible micro-SME received a one-off assistance of RM3,000 under PRIHATIN stimulus package, while the GKP 2.0 was also continued in the previous PERMAI package with RM1,000 one-off cash assistance.

Siti Nooraliyana Mohd Ali, a 26-year-old hawker in Tanjung Aru Beach said she managed to purchase a freezer, wet ingredients, display table and improved her packaging with the first batch of GKP.

“The second GKP is expected to be credited into our personal account this month and the announcement of Pemerkasa saying that the registration would start in April.

“I have been actively selling assorted traditional kuih for the part four years, but our business was badly affected during the MCO period.

“Since we are not allowed to open our stall during the MCO, we started selling online some of our best sellings such as Kuih Keria and sambals,” she said.

Nooraliyana, who is a mother of one said the application of GKP was very easy, in fact she only managed to register for the second batch due to some miscommunication.

However, she did not apply for the second phase of GKP as it will be automatic. She is hoping the same method will be used in the GKP 3.0 under Pemerkasa.

“To me, the one-off cash assistance is showing that the government is listening, and they are translating it into action,” she said.

Commenting on the financial support through BSN, TEKUN, MARA and SME Corp under this package, Nooraliyana said she is hoping the government will look into improving the system and services of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), as many women entrepreneurs in Sabah are still depending on this weekly repayment loan service.

As a near-perfect repayment record in the country, AIM should be given the opportunity to improve their service by making it convenience to borrowers, for example preparing online payment method, digitalisation weekly meeting records and also incentives to those who are 100 per cent committed in their repayments.

“AIM is the easiest way to borrow money, and it is suitable for hawkers like us who earn on a daily basis because we are paying our loans every week. It also helps us to focus on what we do, and teaches us to be honest in business.

“So I hope the government will look into empowering more women by improving AIM,” she added. — Borneo Post Online