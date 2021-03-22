New Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak attributed to funeral, prayer sessions

The community cluster was detected in Kampung Rajang, Tanjung Manis, and from the active screening conducted and detection of the index case, 28 positive cases were identified. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, March 22 — The Sarawak State Health Department has declared one more new cluster of Covid-19 infections, Rajang Cluster in Tanjung Manis, Mukah Division.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the community cluster was detected in Kampung Rajang, Tanjung Manis, and from the active screening conducted and detection of the index case, 28 positive cases were identified.

“The source of the viral infection involving this cluster was a funeral and tahlil prayer sessions held in the village from March 1 to 3. So far, this cluster involves individuals and contacts from the districts of Tanjung Manis, Sarikei and Kuching.

“The index case, namely, case no. 11,463, a 55-year-old local woman was detected through screening of close contacts of the Covid-19 positive case on March 4 in Sarikei district,” it said.

According to the statement, 271 individuals were screened, with 29 of the cases detective to be positive including the index case, 159 tested negative while another 83 individuals are still waiting for the results.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department has declared that the Jun Heng Cluster, Bintulu has been terminated as no new cases have been detected within a period of 28 days.

Sarawak today recorded 124 Covid-19 new cases, bringing the cumulative number to 14,374. — Bernama