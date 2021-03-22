Hello MySejahtera user, expect calls from Putrajaya to register for your Covid-19 jab if you haven’t

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government will also make house-to-house visits in targeted areas where technological infrastructure is lacking, to help residents register. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The government will start calling people who have downloaded the MySejahtera mobile phone app and ask them to register for the national Covid-19 immunisation programme if they haven’t done so already.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government will also make house-to-house visits in targeted areas where technological infrastructure is lacking, to help residents register.

“We will start making calls to the public who are on the MySejahtera app but have not registered for the Covid-19 vaccine, for instance to help those who have problems registering,” Khairy who is coordinating the national immunisation programme told reporters during an online joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

MORE TO COME