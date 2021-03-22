Agong congratulates Zii Jia over All England title win

Zii Jia defeated Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 after a thrilling 74-minute battle at the Utilita Arena Birmingham. ― Picture via BWF

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah extends his heartiest congratulations to national badminton hero, Lee Zii Jia on winning the All England Badminton Championships men’s singles title, yesterday.

The King also expressed his joy and pride as the outstanding victory has raised Malaysia's name on the global stage and delighted all Malaysians.

He also hoped that the victory would serve as an inspiration to the world number 10 to train harder towards excellence in future.

“His Majesty wishes Lee Zii Jia all the best. May he be blessed with continued success and carry on to make the country proud on the world stage.

"His Majesty hopes that his achievement will also be a source of inspiration to all Malaysians to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields," according to a statement posted on Istana Negara's Facebook, today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) under the leadership of Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria as well as the coaching staff for this success.

The 22-year-old player from Alor Setar defeated Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 after a thrilling 74-minute battle at the Utilita Arena Birmingham. — Bernama