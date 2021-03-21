Three cops in Johor arrested for working with drug cartel, extortion

An officer and two policemen were detained on suspicion of colluding with a drug syndicate and committing extortion. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, March 21 — An officer and two policemen were detained on Tuesday and Thursday on suspicion of colluding with a drug syndicate and committing extortion.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said acting on intelligence and investigations, police arrested the 31-year-old officer with the rank of inspector attached with the Johor Baru Utara district police headquarters (IPD) at about 7pm, at the Johor contingent police headquarters (IPK) on Tuesday (March 16).

“The officer is suspected of colluding with a drug syndicate that caters for the neighbouring country’s market. Further investigations revealed that the officer resold drugs seized by the police to the drug syndicate for personal gain,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He said the police also seized a Perodua Alza car and RM1,200 in cash from the suspect, adding that the officer was now being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) 1985, which provides for a detention order at a correctional centre for two years and subject to a restriction order, upon conviction.

Ayob Khan said a police sub-inspector and corporal, aged 59 and 35 attached with the Muar IPD were arrested on Thursday (March 18) during an operation conducted by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department with the Muar IPD Criminal Investigation Division.

He said both the suspects were arrested on suspicion of extorting money from an individual in Parit Jawa, Muar after the individual was detained for being in possession of drugs.

The policemen had asked for RM3,000 from the individual as protection money and to cover up the victim’s crime, of which they only received RM2,800, he said, adding that both the policemen were being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion and remanded for two days until yesterday before they were released on police bail.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said three policemen were ordered to be detained at the Simpang Renggam correctional centre near Kluang here and Batu Gajah, Perak respectively for two years under Section 6(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Prevention Measures) 1985 while another policeman was subjected to a restriction order under Section 6(3) of the same act for two years at the correctional centre in Raub, Pahang.

Investigations revealed that the four policemen with the ranks of corporal and lance corporal had helped to smuggle drugs into the Kota Tinggi IPD lockup in December last year. — Bernama