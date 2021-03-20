Nik Nazmi: Anwar approached to be part of Sheraton Move too, but rejected offer

Nik Nazmi (pic) said Anwar stood with PH and had rejected the opportunity to be in the Perikatan Nasional government along with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad revealed that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was initially approached to be part of the “Sheraton Move” last year but had rejected the offer, reports The Malaysian Insight.

In an interview with the news portal, Nik Nazmi said Anwar stood with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and had rejected the opportunity to be in the Perikatan Nasional government along with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS.

“Anwar was not willing to ditch PH ally DAP, as the Sheraton Move backers only wanted PKR, and not DAP,” Nik Nazmi reportedly said.

Nik Nazmi was commenting on the possibility of PKR and Umno collaboration in the coming 15th general election to supposedly catapult Anwar to be the prime minister.

“Had Anwar wanted to be prime minister, he could have done it ages ago.

“Even as recent as the Sheraton Move [in February 2020], he was approached to bring PKR into the new coalition, but at that time the condition was, ‘no DAP’.

“Anwar did not agree,” said Nik Nazmi.

Nik Nazmi also commented on the previous power transition plan that was agreed by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar under PH’s tenure, stating that it was defective as the former had taken active steps to consolidate his power further.

“The two-year agreement about Anwar becoming the prime minister was a big eyewash because Dr Mahathir pulled Umno MPs to secure his position, even when we had enough numbers to form the government.

“There was no need [to get MPs to switch] at that time because we won and had the majority in Parliament, and we could govern.

“People started whispering when Umno MPs jumped, asking if Dr Mahathir was reneging on the deal with Anwar. Obviously, in hindsight, it was,’’ he said.

Last Tuesday, Anwar held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur where he addressed questions about the Opposition coalition working with its nemesis Umno in removing the ruling Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional coalition even as the Port Dickson MP insists PH and its allies have an “adequate” majority of MPs to form government.

Umno is still nominally a part of the ruling PN government, but has informed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Bersatu president that their informal partnership will end once the 15th general election is called.

Both Anwar and Dr Mahathir continue to criticise each other openly following the collapse of the PH government due to the Sheraton Move in February of last year, with both men pining some of the blame to each other.