EMCO in Kampung Tringgus, Sarawak ends tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced at Kampung Tringgus, Bau, Sarawak on March 8 will end tomorrow as scheduled, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the risk assessment conducted by various agencies in the Movement Control Order (MCO) Technical Committee.

“To date, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has conducted 55 screening tests of which a cumulative of four Covid-19 positive cases were recorded. MOH confirmed that the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the locality showed a downward trend, the cluster is under control and there are no more samples awaiting results,” he said in a statement, today.

On the compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the MCO, he said only six individuals were compounded for violating the SOP for not wearing face masks and failing to provide equipment to record customer’s details.

He said the compliance task force led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) conducted 67,207 checks yesterday to monitor and enforce SOP compliance.

Ismail Sabri said 49 illegal immigrants were nabbed yesterday in Op Benteng mounted to control the country’s border.

He said enforcement officers from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) also mounted 11 inspections on construction sites nationwide and found all of them adhered to the SOP set to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 1,406 individuals arrived at all international entry points yesterday and they were being isolated at quarantine centres nationwide. — Bernama