Hunt for remaining Padang Hijau detention centre escapee

Kluang district police chief, ACP Low Hang Seng said police were tracking down the inmate, Mahadie Khaidir, 38. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BAHRU, March 20 — Three out of four inmates who escaped from the Padang Hijau National Service Training Camp detention centre, near Kluang, yesterday afternoon have been caught while the other remains at large.

Kluang district police chief, ACP Low Hang Seng said police were tracking down the inmate, Mahadie Khaidir, 38, whose last known address is 151, Kampung Bukit Payong, Jerteh, Terengganu.

“Police received a call from the warden at 4.50 pm yesterday informing us that there were four local men mounting an escape from the Padang Hijau detention centre at Batu 13, Jalan Mersing-Kluang.

“According to the warden, they managed to capture three of them while one (Mahadie) escaped,” Low said in a statement today.

He said the four inmates were charged in court and sent to the detention centre for Covid-19 security screening for 14 days before being sent to Ulu Choh Prison, near Johor Bahru.

According to him, field personnel have been informed and a search operation, ‘Op Tutup’, is being conducted at all entry and exit points in Kluang district, while tracking dogs are being deployed to track Mahadie.

Those with information about Mahadie are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Kluang district police headquarters at 07-7784256 or 07-7766822. — Bernama