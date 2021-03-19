Explain long queues at High Commission in Singapore, Pakatan tells Foreign Ministry

Pakatan demanded Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein explain the long queues at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) has demanded that the Foreign Affairs Ministry explain long queues at the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

The Opposition coalition said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein should at least sympathise with Malaysians who have resorted to working in Singapore.

“We are saddened by the challenges faced by those who have to work in countries abroad since the economy in our country isn’t able to offer them higher pay.

“The foreign minister must offer an explanation immediately regarding this situation,” PH said in a statement today.

PH also asserted that the problem faced by Malaysians at the Singapore High Commission could be solved easily by stationing more officers if needed, apart from utilising technology.

“Malaysians could solve their problems online.

“It is very embarrassing if technology isn’t used in matters like this, in 2021,” PH said.

Quoting Malaysians in Singapore, the Straits Times reported that long lines at the High Commission have been a persistent issue throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The report also highlighted accounts of Malaysians queuing up as early as 6.45am to renew their passports and only reaching the gates of the High Commission five hours later.

According to the report, the High Commission said on its Facebook page that walk-in applications for passport renewals resumed in December and that they were halted from March 30 last year due to Covid-19.

Malaysians were told to apply online and wait for an appointment date to collect their passports.

However, according to a Malaysian quoted in the report, children and seniors are required to apply in person.