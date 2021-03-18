Sporting events with live audience may resume from April 1, says Ismail Sabri

Sporting events with live audiences in stadiums will be allowed to restart beginning April 1, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Sporting events with live audiences in stadiums will be allowed to restart under strict standard operating procedure (SOP) beginning April 1, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

While the relaxation applies nationwide, Ismail Sabri said SOP of either the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or a recovery movement control order (RMCO) still applied, depending on which was in effect.

“The National Security Council (NSC) technical committee had on Tuesday (March 16) heard the proposals by the Youth and Sports Ministry regarding the suggestion to allow audiences into stadiums for various sporting championships like the Malaysian League inclusive of standard operating procedures (SOP) in place.

“On the risk assessment and views considered by the Health Ministry, the meeting has agreed to allow the participation of audiences with the following conditions,” he said in a press conference this evening.

For the SOPs, Ismail Sabri said up to 10 per cent attendance capacity or 2,000 people were allowed (whichever is lower) inclusive of physical distancing requirements for CMCO areas and a 25 per cent capacity limit or 8,000 people (whichever is lower) inclusive of physical distancing aspects for RMCO areas.

For physical distancing, Ismail Sabri said attendees must be seated at least 1.5 metres to two metres apart from each other with full supervision at all times.

Ismail Sabri said all ticket sales must be conducted online only while food and beverages may only be sold by existing shops within the stadium compound.

However, he said any sporting event with an audience must first be approved by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

As a proof of concept, he said two Malaysian Football League matches will be held first to gauge the effectiveness of Crowd Control Protocols in place.

“At the same time, ministry officials, NSC and Health Ministry will also be supervising and conducting assessment on protocol compliance especially in terms of movement, entering and exiting of audience during the matches,” he said.

A more detailed list of SOPs is expected to be announced later by the Youth and Sports Ministry.