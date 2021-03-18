Sepang police to investigate claim ministers travelled interstate to attend wedding

Police have opened an investigation paper on allegations that several ministers had flouted Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by crossing state lines for a wedding reception. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof today said that police have opened an investigation paper on allegations that several ministers had flouted Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by crossing state lines for a wedding reception.

Wan Kamarul told Malaysiakini that the probe was launched after a police report was launched by Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) on March 19 at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

The probe came under the purview of the Sepang police as the complainant, Muda co-founder Mutalib Uthman who lodged the report, learnt about the allegations when he was in Sepang.

Wan Kamarul said they were waiting for instruction from Bukit Aman police headquarters when asked if police will record statements from the related ministers soon.

“(We are) awaiting further instruction from the (Selangor police) contingent (headquarters) and Bukit Aman,” he reportedly said.

The ministers named in the police report are Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Deputy Home Minister Ismail Mohamed Said.

Aside from the four ministers and one deputy minister, Umno Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid was also named.

According to the police report they were said to have attended the wedding reception of Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias’ daughter in Seremban, Negri Sembilan on March 14.

Earlier this week pictures of the ministers at the wedding reception were uploaded by Negri Sembilan Umno Youth chief Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir on his Instagram account before they were deleted.

However, users took screenshots of the pictures and reuploaded them on other social media platforms.