Retired teacher in Penang pleads not guilty to injuring cat, faces min RM20,000 fine or three years' jail

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — A retired teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of unreasonably injuring a cat, in November last year.

Cosmos Chong Say Hun, 79, made the plea after the charge against him was read out by a court interpreter before Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

The accused was charged with wilfully throwing a 3.5ft sharp iron rod at a female white cat with black spots, which caused injuries and undue suffering on the animal.

The offence was allegedly committed in the compound of a house in Lengkok Tembaga, Island Park here about 6.40pm on November 15, last year.

The charge was framed under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, punishable under Section 29 (1) of the same act, provides for provides for a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not exceeding RM100,000 or jail up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Veterinary Services Department (VSD) prosecuting officer Roziman Awang Tahrin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsel Simon Murali.

The court fixed April 19 for mention. — Bernama