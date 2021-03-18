Home minister advises holders of Fake MyKad to surrender

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah bin Zainudin speaks to the media during the launch of the Mobile National Registration Department bus at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya, March 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Fake MyKad owners will have to give themselves up to the authorities or return to their country of origin before digital identity (ID) cards are introduced this year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Hamzah said the digital ID is a new method to be introduced in efforts to eradicate fake MyKads.

“Those with fake identify cards need to return their countries of origin as soon as possible as once we start using the digital IDs, we will be able to detect them,” he said at a media conference after launching three National Registration Department (NRD) mobile buses here today.

It was reported before this that the government was looking to implementing the National Digital Identity Initiative (IDN) to strengthen the security of the existing MyKad.

On the NRD mobile buses that are equipped with MyKad printing equipment for use during community programmes, Hamzah said new MyKad applications can now be obtained on the same day.

The NRD currently has seven mobile buses, namely two each in Sabah and Sarawak and three in the Peninsula. — Bernama