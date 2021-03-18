Health minister: Over 367,000 received first Covid jab as of yesterday

Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba is pictured at a vaccination centre in Putrajaya March 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — A total of 367,213 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Selangor recorded the highest number with 45,854 individuals, followed by Perak (42,227), Sabah (36,443), Kuala Lumpur (33,500) and Sarawak (32,665).

According to an infographic posted on his Twitter account today, Johor recorded 27,131 individuals, followed by Pahang (26,574 individuals), Kedah (25,492), Penang (22,037), Kelantan (17,904) and Negeri Sembilan (15,958).

Terengganu recorded 15,726 individuals, Melaka (9,954), Perlis (8,795), Putrajaya (4,611) and Labuan (2,342).

The immunisation programme, launched last Feb 24, aims to provide free immunisation for the country’s population, both locals and foreigners. — Bernama