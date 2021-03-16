Legal aid for those facing RM10,000 fine is free, says DAP

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court September 9, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — DAP’s Legal Aid Bureau Chairman Ramkarpal Singh today announced that the legal aid offered by DAP to those who have been issued the RM10,000 fine under Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 is free of charge.

In a statement to the press, Ramkarpal noted that the new law is extreme and borderline tyrannical, and can be abused by authorities as there is no uniform guideline on how it is implemented.

“Hence, it is necessary for those given this compound to be given appropriate defence, especially those from the B40 community, who cannot afford to pay the compound during times of pandemic which has already affected their source of income,” he said.

He added that those who have been issued the RM10,000 fine can contact the bureau at 017-2552063 or email at [email protected] .

“A Google form has also been created, where one who has been fined needs to fill up certain information for our records,” he said.

Yesterday, DAP announced that it will be offering legal assistance to those who have been fined RM10,000, adding that this initiative will cover every state in the country, and that those in the bottom 40 per cent household (B40) category will be prioritised.