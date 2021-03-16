Ismail Sabri: CMCO to continue in six states; Kedah Perak and Negri Sembilan under RMCO from Friday

File picture shows Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference regarding updates on the Movement Control Order (MCO) at the Ministry of Defence (MinDef), March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Kelantan has been extended to March 31.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the CMCO has been extended to March 29, he added.

Ismail Sabri said Perlis, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan will remain under RMCO.

Meanwhile, Kedah, Perak and Negri Sembilan will be under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) from March 19 following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in all three states.

Currently, the three states are under the CMCO.

“Kuala Muda and Kulim in Kedah, however, will remain under CMCO as there are still active clusters,” he said.

