Hearing of Synergy’s defamation suit against Shahrir on June 1 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The High Court today has fixed a new date for the hearing of a RM100 million defamation suit filed by property developer, Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd against former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman, Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad, over Felda land.

Lawyer Brian Yee Hong Keet who is representing Shahrir as the defendant when contacted by reporters said the court set the hearing from June 1 to 3 2022 during case management conducted via Zoom before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali today.

“The earlier hearing dates on Oct 26 to 28 2020 was postponed as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was in force ,” he said and added that the court also fixed April 21 for case management on the development of documents for the hearing.

On June 4 2018, Synergy Promenade as the plaintiff sued Shahrir, who was then Felda chairman for issuing several defamatory statements between December 2017 to March 2018 which was published in the mass media, Facebook and YouTube as well as news portal.

Based on the statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged the statements had tarnished their reputation apart from causing the plaintiff to lose projects they were working on.

The company is claiming an injunction to prevent the defendant from republishing the statements as well as compensation of RM100 million, benefits, costs and other suitable relief. — Bernama