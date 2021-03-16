Ex-asset manager charged with bribery involving RM2.6m

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — A former asset manager of an oil and gas company was charged at the Sessions Court here today with 11 counts of corruption amounting to RM2.6 million to secure ‘Design and Build Agreement’ subcontracts for several petrol stations in Selangor, Melaka as well as Johor between 2018 and 2019.

However, Len Chia Whey, 37, pleaded not guilty to all charges read before Judge Azura Alwi.

Len faces one charge of soliciting a bribe of RM480,000 from Mohamed Shariff Abdul as an inducement to help the latter get several ‘Design and Build Agreement’ projects in Selangor, Johor and Melaka at a restaurant here in December 2017.

He also faces 10 charges of accepting bribes, that is five cheques and cash totalling RM2,139,650 from several individuals as payment to assist KK Choong Synergy Sdn Bhd to obtain ‘Design and Build Agreement’ subcontracts for several petrol stations in Selangor, Johor and Melaka as well as several locations around Kuala Lumpur between Dec 12, 2018 and July 19, 2019.

Azura allowed Len bail of RM100,000 with two sureties for all charges and ordered the accused to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya on the first week of each month and the court also set April 16 for case remention.

Deputy public prosecutors Maziah Mohaide and Abdul Rashid Sulaiman prosecuted while lawyers Gooi Soon Seng and Ooi Pen Lyn represented the accused.

Yesterday, Len and his wife, Tong Karen, 36, were charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court with 18 counts of accepting bribe and money laundering involving RM1.17 million between 2018 and 2019. — Bernama