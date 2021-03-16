Details on offences for RM10,000 compound will be announced soon

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The details regarding the RM10,000 compound for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be announced soon, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said a technical meeting was held today between the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and the Health Ministry regarding the issue.

“The decision may be presented tomorrow at the Cabinet meeting or the National Security Council (MKN) special meeting...when we have decided we will announce it,” he said at the media conference on MCO developments today.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin was reported to have said the government would discuss in detail the list of offences and maximum compounds in the Covid-19 Emergency Management committee meeting.

The matter was brought forth following confusion among Malaysians regarding the compound imposed because of some views that every offence will result in an RM10,000 compound.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said as explained before the compound amount was based on the violation category.

“For instance, if the individual is from a low-income group and has many children, he can appeal and based on the health officer’s discretion, the compound can be reduced or waived.

“We agreed to let the Health Ministry determine the details of the offences and the amount of the compound, for example, frequenting a night club, the compound imposed is RM10,000 and for the offence of not wearing a face mask, how much would the maximum compound be,” he said.

He also explained that the police and local authorities only had the power to issue the compounds while the Health Ministry would be the authority to reduce or accept compound payments.

He said the RM10,000 compound was contained in the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, where those violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedure could be fined RM10,000 for an individual and RM50,000 for a company or corporation. — Bernama