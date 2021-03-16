Covid-19: IGP warns Malaysians not to cross state borders without permission, cops to tighten roadblocks

Police man a roadblock along the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang January 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The police will begin tightening roadblocks (SJR) from Friday to Sunday because it has noticed that more people — especially from Selangor and the Klang Valley — are trying to cross state borders without permission.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, said: “Only certain movement control order (MCO) levels allow it (interstate travel) with a permit and valid reason like wanting to visit a spouse in another state or returning schoolchildren to their hostel.

“But we’ve noticed that traffic increases every Friday. Do emergencies only happen on Friday?

“So I’ve asked for the roadblocks to be tightened because Selangor is still under a conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Only when it changes status to recovery movement control order (RMCO) will it be eased,” he told Bernama, while adding that they have only eased up on travel within Selangor’s urban areas.

He said he understands the rakyat’s problems and sympathises with them, but the police are doing this for their good.

“To those who use a thin excuse to sneak out — and though you are let through — please reconsider day after day the Ministry of Health warns that the interstate clusters in Kelantan and Johor originate from Selangor,” he said. — Bernama