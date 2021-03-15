Religious affairs minister to discuss ‘Allah’ use with muftis tomorrow

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, December 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — A Munaqasyah session to scrutinise the issue on the use of the word “Allah” will be held with muftis from throughout the country tomorrow, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Zulkifli said the opinions of leaders of Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would also be sought.

“I just visited the headquarters of Pertubuhan-Pertubuhan Pembela Islam (Pembela) to hear the views and thoughts of leaders of Islamic NGOs on the issue (on the use) of the word Allah.

“I spent almost 45 minutes exchanging views and trying to find a common understanding between the government and Islamic NGOs on this issue,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

He said the government always regarded NGOs as strategic working partners in all fields.

“An effective synergy InsyaAllah (God willing) will bring many benefits to the people of Malaysia,” he added.

On March 10 this year, the High Court here ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The other three words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat. — Bernama