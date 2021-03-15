MIC president denies party being enticed to leave Barisan

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran is pictured at Hilton Kuala Lumpur for a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — MIC today refuted allegations that the party was being lured to leave Barisan Nasional (BN) for another political block.

Its president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said on the other hand, the party is firm in its stand to be with BN and at the same time hoped the coalition is able to work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

“I want to openly say that there are no attempts to entice us to join any alliances or parties.

“We want to stay with BN and hopefully, BN will cooperate with PN in GE15 despite contesting under different tickets,” he told a media conference after chairing an MIC Central Working Committee meeting here.

Taking the example of ties between Umno and PAS, Vigneswaran believed BN and PN can be together.

“PAS is now in the government with PN. Umno is willing to cooperate with PAS and maybe BN can also work with PN,” he said.

Meanwhile, touching on MIC’s 2019 and 2020 Annual General Meeting, he said it would be held on April 3 in Klang, Selangor.

He said the AGM would be conducted in a hybrid approach combining physical and virtual presence with tight compliance to the standard operating procedure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He added that 400 delegates would participating physically and the remaining 400 delegates would follow the AGM online.

Apart from that, Vigneswaran said the election of party president is expected to be held in June after the branch elections which would be held from April 5 to May 5.

He said the election of the other top party posts would be held later depending on the situation in the country. — Bernama