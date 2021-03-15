Govt approves RM60m to restore collapsed Sungai Kelantan riverbank

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said both federal and state governments would ensure that the project is implemented quickly. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PASIR MAS, Mar 15 — The government has approved a special allocation of RM60 million to restore the collapsed riverbank near Dataran Air Muleh in Kampung Pohon Celagi here, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said both federal and state governments would ensure that the project is implemented quickly so that it would be completed before the northeast monsoon season begins at the end of the year.

“We target to complete the project in October or November because we are worried the monsoon season will destroy the structure and cause a greater loss.

“The Cabinet is taking this matter seriously and even agree that it has to be expedited,” he told reporters after observing the landslide area here, today.

Elaborating, Tuan Ibrahim said the project would be carried out by the Irrigation and Drainage Department and the allocation involved land acquisition, construction of retaining walls, slope repairs, river dredging as well as the construction of pump house and river training structures.

“This area is no longer safe for residents so it may be turned into a recreational area. There is also a plan to develop a river trail as a new tourist attraction in Pasir Pas,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about whether the government plans to give compensation to the affected residents, Tuan Ibrahim said the federal government would discuss the matter with the state government.

He also expressed gratitude to the state government for bearing the rental cost of the affected residents who had to relocate to a safer area.

For the record, eight houses and a business premises were destroyed since the riverbank collapsed on February 17, affecting 97 residents in the area. — Bernama