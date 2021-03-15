Amanah’s Salahuddin says party will continue supporting Anwar for PM in GE15

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said Amanah will continue to back Anwar as long as the PKR president rejects to cooperate with kleptocrats but have no problem working with Umno as long as the 'court cluster' are not involved.― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Amanah vice president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the party will continue to support Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the prime minister candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15), reported Utusan Malaysia today.

He added that Amanah will continue to back Anwar as long as the PKR president rejects to cooperate with kleptocrats but have no problem working with Umno as long as the “court cluster” are not involved.

“If he (Anwar) stays with the continuity of his struggle to reject kleptocracy as before, Amanah has no problem to continue to support Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Indeed, that is the basis of our struggle all this while, and indeed we will continue to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Ministerial candidate. As long as the Amanah is in PH, we really have no problem with that,” he told the Malay daily.

It was reported on March 3 that Anwar insisted not to cooperate with corrupts commenting on two MPs (Tebrau’s Steven Choong and Julau’s Larry Sng) who recently quit his party were enticed into supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

He also accused the ruling coalition of using government bodies to exert pressure on the two MPs into switching loyalties.

Recently, another PKR MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar announced that he is quitting the Opposition party to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as an independent.

“Court cluster” is deemed as rival MPs facing trial or with criminal convictions, such as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and other politicians affiliated.