RM1.13m in compounds issued to 109 customers at Muar entertainment centre for SOP violations of MCO, says Johor police chief

JOHOR BARU, March 14 — A total of RM1.13 million in compounds were issued to 109 customers at an entertainment centre for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) in a raid in Muar last night.

He said all of them were compounded RM10,000 each for not practicing physical distancing while at the premises.

“The police also arrested a 52-year-old man who claimed to be the manager of the entertainment centre, and he was later fined RM50,000 for violating the SOPs set during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“However, all those detained were not remanded, while the caretaker and workers at the premises had their statements recorded by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Muar police headquarters,” he said, adding that urine tests conducted on all the individuals were found to be negative.

Ayob Khan said checks also found that the premises had been raided twice previously, namely on February 26 and March 10, and compounds were also issued, however, the business continued to operate without an entertainment licence. — Bernama