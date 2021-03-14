Perak DAP state polls: Nga and Ngeh retain state leadership

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, when announcing the newly-elected committee, said that this year’s election result was a convincing and formidable majority. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 14 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and advisor Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham retained their posts at the state DAP party elections today.

Nga, when announcing the newly-elected committee, said that this year’s election result was a convincing and formidable majority.

“We are humbled by the mandate given by the delegates,” said the three-term assemblyman.

In the party election, Nga’s team made a clean sweep after all 15 of them got more than 1,000 votes each.

Nga, who is Teluk Intan MP and Aulong assemblyman, ranked first in the list by garnering 1,228 votes while his cousin Ngeh, the Beruas MP, ranked sixth with 1,216 votes.

Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar shared the first ranking with Nga as he received the same number of votes.

Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari ranked third with 1,224 votes followed by Sungkai A. Sivanesan with 1,223 votes while Pantai Remis assemblyman Wong May Ing ranked fifth with 1,220 votes.

Others who made the top 15 were Chaw Kam Foon (1,206), Wong Kah Woh (1,189), Chong Zhe Min (1,182), Ong Boon Piow (1,181), Ko Chung Sen (1,176), Lee Chuan How (1,170), Loh Sze Yee (1,163), Cheah Poh Hian (1,145) and Teh Kok Lim (1,102).

Kampar MP Thomas Su and Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, who were leading the challenge for new faces in the state line-up, polled 550 and 540 votes respectively.

Other candidates from Su’s team only managed to garner less than 600 votes.

The result was announced by Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong, who was the returning officer for the polls.

A total of 1,731 delegates voted in this year’s party election.

Below is the Perak DAP executive committee line-up for the 2021-2024 term:

Adviser: Ngeh Koo Ham

Chairman: Nga Kor Ming

Deputy chairman: V. Sivakumar

Vice-chairmen: Abdul Aziz Bari and A. Sivanesan

Secretary: Wong Kah Woh

Assistant secretary: Ong Boon Piow

Treasurer: Howard Lee

Assistant treasurer: Dr Ko Chung Sen

Organising secretary: Teh Kok Lim

Assistant organising secretaries 1: Steven Chow

Assistant organising secretaries 2: Woo Kar Leong

Publicity secretary: Chong Zhemin

Assistant publicity secretary: Jenny Choi Tsi Jen

Committee members:

1. Teoh Yeo Cherng

2. Woo Kar Leong

3. Jenny Choi Tsi Jen

4. Nga Hock Cheng

5. Ong Seng Guan