Nadma ready to provide assistance to drought-affected areas, says minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ALOR GAJAH, Mar 14 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is prepared to provide assistance to areas affected by drought in the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said allocation under Nadma Disaster Relief Fund could be used to purchase equipment such as the Portable Water Treatment Plant (PWTP) for use in the drought-affected areas.

“PWTP can produce up to 120,000 litres of water a day, which can be channelled to more than 8,000 residents in the affected areas,” he said, adding that discussion were also held with several government agencies, such as the Meteorology Department and Department of Irrigation and Drainage to carry out a study on future weather conditions.

iMohd Redzuan told Bernama this when met at the launch of Pak Wan Prihatin programme for the Rembia state constituency here today.

Last Tuesday, the Melaka government received five units of PWTP worth RM2.25 million from Nadma as preparation for the dry season which normally occurs during the Southwest monsoon, between March and June.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redzuan, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member said implementation of government policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic had prompted the opposition Member of Parliaments (MPs) to declare support for the federal government.

“Although they are not with us, they express their support for us. This is a healthy change to ensure Perikatan Nasional, which is led by the prime minister continues to carry out our responsibilities for the people regardless of their religion and race,” he said.

Yesterday, Kuala Langat MP Datuk Xavier Jayakumar announced his resignation as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president and decision to quit the party to become an independent member of Parliament and support the government bloc under the leadership of Muhyiddin. — Bernama