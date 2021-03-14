Flood-mitigation project at Perdana Botanical Garden to be ready by year-end, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the project located in Perdana Botanical Garden which started in 2018 was now almost 60 per cent completed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The flood-mitigation project to control and reduce the risk of flash floods around Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim (Jalan Duta) here is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

“I have also asked the developer to study if this (flood-mitigation) system when in use, could also help improve the drainage and quality of the water in the lake at Perdana Botanical Garden,” he told reporters after a visit to the public park today.

The minister said the project which involved the building of an underground retention pond would also be complete with landscaping to function as a recreational area.

He said the ministry also planned to upgrade the surroundings of Perdana Botanical Garden including the infrastructure connecting KL Sentral, which is the city’s main transportation hub, for the benefit of the public.

“We also plan to develop a Garden City in the area around Jalan Cenderasari to further complement Perdana Botanical Garden so as to make the area better planned and more beautiful,” he added. — Bernama