100,000 Malaysians working in Singapore to receive Covid-19 vaccine under phase two

File picture shows commuters leaving the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor, in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

PONTIAN, March 14 — About 100,000 Malaysians working in Singapore are expected to be among the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine under phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said the matter had been agreed by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) and would be implemented in stages.

“The ministry has agreed to give the vaccine earlier to those working in Singapore.

“We know there are about 400,000 Malaysians who work in Singapore every day, but for the initial stage, the ministry has agreed that 100,000 will receive the vaccine,” he told reporters after the launch of the Johor Farmers Organisation (PPNJ) – All Cosmos Industries Mentor Mentee Programme here.

He said this when asked about the Covid-19 vaccine for Malaysians working in Singapore.

Hasni said a registration system for the purpose was being developed by MOSTI.

“Under the second phase, they are eligible to be vaccinated ... not only for the vulnerable, comorbidity and those aged 80 and above, but a certain number will also be given to those who commute to work in Singapore,” he said.

The move, he said, is hoped will restore and stimulate the state’s economy, including the service, manufacturing and education sectors, once the border is reopened.

He also advised the people in the state to register for the vaccine in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In another development, the Johor Menteri Besar said the state government was also committed to ensure success of the Food Supply Guarantee Programme through the mentor-mentee programme carried out in collaboration with PPNJ and All Cosmos Industries.

He said All Cosmos Industries had allocated RM400,000 for the programme to help produce more agricultural entrepreneurs.

“This effort is highly encouraged because Johor has the potential to become a food producer, especially the country’s largest fruit producer,” he added. — Bernama