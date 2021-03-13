Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 1,470 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

File photo of a healthcare worker administering a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 —Malaysia today recorded 1,470 new Covid-19 cases, — this is the eighth day where daily infections have stayed below the 2,000 mark.

“There are 1,830 recoveries, bringing the total number of cumulative recoveries to 304,492 recovered cases,” said the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today.

He said the three deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,206.

