Cuepacs wants further talks with PSD on new remuneration system

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the new salary scheme was more comprehensive to meet current needs in line with the rising cost of living. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, March 13 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is hoping to hold further talks with the Public Service Department (PSD) as soon as possible on the proposed new Malaysia Remuneration System (SSM).

Its president Adnan Mat said the new salary scheme was more comprehensive to meet current needs in line with the rising cost of living and it was prepared by taking into account the views of the civil servants themselves.

He said the proposal was discussed for the first time with the PSD on Jan 13 last year to replace the existing remuneration system for civil servants.

“The existing SSM has been in use since 2002 with only a small improvement from SSM to SSM plus. Thus, we hope to have further discussions in detail with the PSD (on the new system),” he told reporters after handing over assistance to civil servants affected by floods here today.

Adnan said the salary increase in 2007 and 2012 was only made based on the current situation and demand which was not implemented systematically so that the increase would occur every five years as there was no collective agreement on the matter. — Bernama