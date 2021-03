File photo of the 70th annual general meeting of the Malaysian Bar at the Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur, March 19, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — AG Kalidas has been elected as the new Malaysian Bar president for the 2021/2022 term, after the organisation's annual general meeting (AGM) today.

Kalidas was formerly the secretary of the lawyers’ body.

MORE TO COME