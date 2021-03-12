Two private hospitals in Penang identified to take part in Covid-19 vaccination, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow delivers his speech during the launch of Digital Penang at Wisma Yeap Chor Ee in George Town March 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 12 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today disclosed that two private hospitals in the state have been identified to take part in the national Covid-19 immunisation plan.

He said the offer by private healthcare facilities to administer the vaccine was raised during a recent stakeholders’ session with Science and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, but did not reveal the names.

“We have brought up the offer of the private medical practitioners’ intention to take part in the vaccination plan and he’s aware of this proposal,” Chow told reporters after launching the Digital Transformation Masterplan here.

He added that the minister welcomed the proposals and will be making an announcement on it.

“Let the minister make the official announcement,” Chow said.

He added that he heard from informal sources that two private hospitals in Penang was identified for the vaccination plan.

“The minister will make the announcement when the plan is ready,” he reiterated.

Phase one of the national Covid-19 immunisation plan in Penang started on February 27.

Chow had earlier said phase two will be implemented from April onwards.