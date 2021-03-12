Malaysia records 1,575 new daily Covid-19 cases, three deaths

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — There were 1,575 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths from the coronavirus in Malaysia over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

In a statement, its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the total daily infections, seven were imported, bringing the cumulative positive cases to 320,939 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Out of the three Covid-19 fatalities, two involved locals.

Selangor tops the list once more with the highest number of cases with 751, followed by Sarawak (173) and Johor (135).

Other states that also reported infections are, Penang (132), Kuala Lumpur (108), Sabah (57), Perak (44), Kelantan (43), Negri Sembilan (32), Melaka and Perlis (25 each), Kedah (23), Terengganu (16), Pahang and Putrajaya (four each), and Labuan (three).

Dr Noor Hisham said 147 patients required intensive care including 67 on ventilators.

Another 2,042 people have fully recovered and been discharged as of today, giving the country 302,662 cumulative recoveries.

The latest Covid-19 deaths occurred in Selangor, Sabah, and Kuala Lumpur. All had pre-existing health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya detected 10 new clusters formed for the past 24 hours making the total active clusters at 440.

Out of the total clusters formed today, half were detected at workplaces and the remaining half was spread among the community.

“The clusters with the highest increase in new cases today are Lintang Bayan Lepas Cluster (26 cases), Persiaran Wawasan DTI Cluster (26 cases), and Teknologi Emas Cluster (24 cases),” he added.

Dr Hisham added that 10 clusters namely — Jalan Budiman, Jalan Harmonium, Batu 38, Taman Segar, Industri Bentong Sebelas, Jalan Pengkalan, Jalan Firma Tiga, Jalan Canggih, Tapak Bina Jalan Panah, Bintang Daily — was confirmed to have ended today.