Law minister: Ordinance to curb fake news will not be used post-Emergency

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The government has assured Malaysians that the new Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 gazetted to curb the spreading of ‘fake news’ will not be used once the nationwide state of Emergency is lifted.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said it is stated very clearly at the end of the document that the Ordinance will only last as long as the state of Emergency is in effect.

“The Ordinance will only last as long as the Emergency lasts.

“After the Emergency is lifted, we cannot use the Ordinance (No. 2) anymore,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry today.

