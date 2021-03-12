Ismail Sabri: EMCO at Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre, staff quarters ends tomorrow

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said overall, 608,093 foreign workers had taken Covid-19 screening tests involving 31, 682 employers with 9,653 found positive for Covid-19 while 598,440 more were negative. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced at Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre and its staff quarters in Kinta will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, the decision was made after a risk evaluation conducted by the Movement Control Order (MCO) Technical Committee as well as on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

“MOH has carried out 774 screening tests and from the cumulative total, 457 cases were reported.

“MOH confirmed a drop in cases while the cluster is under control and all positive cases as well as close contacts have been isolated,” he said in a statement on MCO today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 369 individuals were arrested for defying the standard operating procedure (SOP) and from the total, 330 were issued compounds while 37 were remanded and two given bail.

Entertainment centre activities recorded the highest number of offenders with 155 individuals, followed by failure to provide temperature scanning facility for customers (77) as well as not wearing face mask (39).

On control at the country’s border via Op Benteng, he said 35 illegal immigrants were nabbed while five vehicles were confiscated yesterday.

Apart from that, 77 sanitisation operations were conducted at business centres, housing areas, public places, supermarkets and government buildings, bringing the cumulative total number of operations since March 2020 to 18,525.

Ismail Sabri said 801 individuals arrived at international gateways yesterday and they were quarantined at the quarantine stations nationwide.

He added that 4,496 foreigners were screened for Covid-19 with 39 found positive yesterday.

He said on the overall, 608,093 foreign workers had taken Covid-19 screening tests involving 31, 682 employers with 9,653 found positive for Covid-19 while 598,440 more were negative. — Bernama