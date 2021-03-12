For sale: Tunku Abdul Rahman’s former residence in Penang for RM62m

Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman’s former residence in Pulau Tikus is now available on the market for RM62 million. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, March 12 ― The former residence of Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj in Pulau Tikus here is now available on the market for RM62 million.

The well-preserved detached double storey heritage mansion sits on 0.6 hectares of land at the corner of Jalan Park and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in a quiet and leafy neighbourhood regarded as for the affluent.

The six-bedroom mansion was listed as refurbished and renovated on several property sites, including PropertyGuru. It was also advertised on some international property listings.

Tunku Abdul Rahman, a Kedah prince, had lived in the mansion after his retirement up till his death in 1990.

It is learnt that the property was sold by Tunku’s family after his death. It now belongs to a private company.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Tunku Abdul Rahman is a national asset, not just a state asset, when asked to comment on the sale of the former prime minister’s house.

“We hope the federal government take note of this while the state will get more information on this and look into it,” he said.