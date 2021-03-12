Agong can just dismiss Muhyiddin and his Cabinet during Emergency if he wishes to, says Ku Li

Umno’s Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah says the Agong has the prerogative to dismiss Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― As Malaysia is under the state of Emergency, the Agong has the prerogative to dismiss Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet, said Umno advisory board chairman Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The 84-year-old Umno lawmaker reportedly said that the Agong needs not to wait for prime minister’s advice to convene a Parliament sitting as long as the country upholding the Federal Constitution and practicing parliamentary democracy.

“He even has the power to get rid of the prime minister and the Cabinet today as he is in command during an Emergency,” the man called Ku Li told The Malaysian Insight.

“So long as the Constitution is there and you practise parliamentary democracy, you can have a Parliament sitting.

“This is because if the prime minister does not want to advise the Agong to convene a Parliament sitting, then we are all dead ducks,” he added.

Ku Li has been an avid critic of Muhyiddin’s administration and was commenting on whether the government will allow Parliament to be in session after Yang di-Pertuan Agong nod.

On March 4, it was reported that Ku Li warned the government that the Federal Constitution would be undermined by the stifling of Parliament.

The Gua Musang MP said that any attempts to compromise the role of the Parliament and prevent it from exercising its true functions should be deemed illegal.

In January, Muhyiddin advised Agong to declare the state of Emergency to curb the spiraling Covid-19 infectivity.

However, critics said that the prime minister proclaimed the state of Emergency to stall the March Parliament sitting as the result of two Umno MPs withdrawing their support.

The Malaysian Insight wrote that despite two MPs from PKR (Tebrau and Julau) having defected and joined his side, Muhyiddin only has 111 MPs supporting him as estimated by the critics.