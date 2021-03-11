Melaka govt to study best mechanism on encouraging more to register for vaccination, says MB

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said this included the possibility of making it compulsory for traders in the state to obtain Covid-19 vaccination through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as among the conditions for applying for a licence. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, March 11 — Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government through its Local Government Unit (UKT) would study the best mechanism to encourage people in the state, including traders to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Sulaiman said this included the possibility of making it compulsory for traders in the state to obtain Covid-19 vaccination through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) as among the conditions for applying for a licence.

“NCIP will take place until next year, and one of the methods to ensure that traders get the Covid-19 vaccine is by checking their NCIP registration status through the MySejahtera application,” he said during a press conference after the Melaka State Executive Council meeting here, today.

At the same time, he said district officers in the state have been instructed to mobilise the State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) and the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) to help the elderly and the disabled, especially those who did not have access to smartphones or internet facilities, to get registered.

He said the effort was to facilitate the registration process for the group and ensure that about 701,000 people in Melaka aged 18 and above who were eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, were not left out.

Meanwhile, he said as of yesterday, 24 per cent or 170,743 of the total 701,000 people eligible to receive the vaccine in Melaka had registered through MySejahtera.

“The Melaka state government, through various parties and agencies has launched various campaigns and awareness programmes on the benefits and effectiveness of the NCIP on an ongoing basis.

“I call on all the people of Melaka to immediately register under NCIP either through the Health Department or the MySejahtera application, so that Covid-19 in Melaka can be contained, and the state’s economic and tourism sector can be revived,” he said. — Bernama