Ismail Sabri: EMCO in two areas in Sabah extended until March 26

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing next to a residential building in Taman Langat Utama June 3, 2020. The EMCO in Kampung Sinsingon and Kampung Lotong, Sabah, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended for two more weeks until March 26. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kampung Sinsingon and Kampung Lotong, Sabah, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended for two more weeks until March 26 as there are still new Covid-19 cases among the residents.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after the risk evaluation carried out by various agencies in the MCO technical committee.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has carried out 674 screenings and 81 positive cases were recorded. The MOH also confirmed that 322 samples are still awaiting results and there are still positive cases reported,” he said in a statement today.

In Sarawak, Ismail Sabri said the government agreed to lift the EMCO in Penempatan Sentosa Timur Phase 2, Sibu as scheduled tomorrow as there has been a drop in the number of cases, the clusters in the locality is under control and all close contacts have been isolated.

So far, he said the MOH had carried out 1,311 screenings at the locality and 13 positive cases were reported. — Bernama

