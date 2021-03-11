Compliance with Act 446 important to ensure workers are protected, says minister

According to the statement, close cooperation between enforcement agencies and construction industry leaders was critical in resolving the issue of placement of workers at construction sites. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Compliance with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 is very important in ensuring that workers’ rights are always protected, says Senior Minister oF Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah in a statement today said compliance with the Act would also aid the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“This is also in line with international requirements in respecting workers’ rights,” he said in the statement released following an engagement session organised by his ministry with construction industry players and other stakeholders including government agencies, yesterday.

According to the statement, close cooperation between enforcement agencies and construction industry leaders was critical in resolving the issue of placement of workers at construction sites.

“This engagement session is seen to have succeeded in obtaining the commitment of the agencies involved, namely the Local Government Department and Department of Labour in speeding up the approval process for the construction of workers’ accommodation,” the statement said. — Bernama