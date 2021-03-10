Post Covid-19 economic recovery plan for Sarawak in the works, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed his confidence that the situation in Sarawak is set to return to normal soon, and the economy will recover following the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEDONG, March 10 — Sarawak will soon unveil its Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan for the state to stay on track in achieving its target of achieving developed state status in 2030, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the launch of the state-level Projek Jiwa Murni here today, Abang Johari expressed his confidence that the situation in the state is set to return to normal soon, and the economy will recover following the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We will build what is needed as we recover our economy. God-willing, the government led by me will give a new direction so that we reach our target by 2030 through what is dubbed as the Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan.

“This is being drafted. We will develop economic sectors which will give us returns and give job opportunities to our people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told the audience at Gedong Community Hall.

The event today was held in conjunction with the 88th Army Day celebrations, which saw the attendance of army commanding officer General Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain, Eastern Field Command commander General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad and 1 Division Infantry commander Major General Dato Dzulkifli Mustaffa.

Also in attendance were federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong MP, state Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais (also Gedong assemblyman) who played host for the event.

Abang Johari paid tribute to the army for their contributions and sacrifices in defending the state including in the present “war” against what he called “the unseen enemy” — referring to Covid-19.

He said the army and other frontliners risked their lives to further curb the spread of the virus in order to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases.

On the Projek Jiwa Murni programme this year, he said it involves four officers and 122 personnel from the army’s Royal Army Engineers Regiment to implement several projects in Gedong constituency.

Phase 1 of the programme will run from February 28 to April 15, while the second phase will be from April 16 to June 14. The programme will cover the repairs of 17 houses and five bridges, repairs of Masjid Al-Kawthar and the beautification of the Mayong Islamic burial ground.

The Sarawak state government has allocated RM1.5 million to this year’s programme.

Later, at a press conference, Abang Johari said he has discussed with Zamrose on implementing Jiwa Murni projects in more parts of Sarawak.

“We will identify other projects where we can collaborate, which are beneficial to the people whom are our target group. But only when they (the army) are free to do so. When they are occupied, they will not have the time. So it depends on the situation,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the Jiwa Murni project was very effective in delivering projects to the people, especially when it comes to repairing houses or building places of worship.

To a question, he said the assemblymen or members of parliament in Sarawak can choose to collaborate with the army on projects in their constituencies.

“The elected representatives have funds for their RTP (rural transformation programme), which they can use to finance projects to be implemented with the army. This is provided the army had time to help them.

“Allocation is not a problem, for smaller and people-centric projects,” he said.

After the function, Abang Johari also visited the army exhibition at Gedong Square before launching the Jiwa Murni project to repair Masjid Al Kawthar. — Borneo Post Online